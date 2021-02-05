Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $10.85. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

