Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.07 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

