Paul Sean Little Sells 4,123 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Paul Sean Little sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $20,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sientra stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

