PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.65. 162,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

