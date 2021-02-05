PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of PYPL opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

