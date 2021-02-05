PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Macquarie

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

