PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.71.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $270.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 50,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,050,000 after purchasing an additional 533,092 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

