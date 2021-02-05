PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

