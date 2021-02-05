PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) CEO Acquires $34,200.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00.

PCB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

