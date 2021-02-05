PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00. Insiders have bought a total of 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

