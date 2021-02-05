Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 4,914,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,479. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $349.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

