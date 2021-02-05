Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $756,946.13 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $756,946.13 and approximately $46,322.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.