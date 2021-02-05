Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

Shares of PPL opened at C$34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market cap of C$19.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.92. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

