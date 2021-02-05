Peoples Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.