PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

