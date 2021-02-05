PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 134,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

