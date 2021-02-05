Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 728 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

FSLR opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

