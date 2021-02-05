Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

