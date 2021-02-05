Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $16,955,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $11,132,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,295,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -205.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

