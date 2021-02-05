Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.