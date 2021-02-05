Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,424,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $109,479,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $243.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $246.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

