Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $605.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.