Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,270,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The New York Times by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 459,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

NYT stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

