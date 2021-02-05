PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Trading Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $139.72. Approximately 2,685,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,046,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

Specifically, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

