Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $180,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 745.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

