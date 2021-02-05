PetIQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

PETQ stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $987.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

