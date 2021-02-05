P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Major Shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll Sells 10,240 Shares of Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.62 on Friday. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

