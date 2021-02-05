Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 155,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 122,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 650,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.