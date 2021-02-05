PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

