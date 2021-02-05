Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

