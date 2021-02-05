Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $1,438,749.39 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00.

PHR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

