Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.05 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.40% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:TML opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$119.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

