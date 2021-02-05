PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.43

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.43 and traded as high as $112.47. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 185,441 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter.

