Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.26.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE PINS opened at $82.64 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

