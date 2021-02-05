Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

