Piper Sandler Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $180.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

