Piper Sandler Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

