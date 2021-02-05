Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 59,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.