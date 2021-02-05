Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,835.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,479.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,425.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

