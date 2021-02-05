PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,455.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2,455.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

