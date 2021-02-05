Pitney Bowes Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBI. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

