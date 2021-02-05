PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.19

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 57253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

About PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

