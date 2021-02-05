Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

