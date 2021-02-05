PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Up 18.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares were up 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 27,977,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,237,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The firm has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

