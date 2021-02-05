Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

