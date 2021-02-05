Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

