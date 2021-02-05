Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $2,312,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $293.71. 9,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.