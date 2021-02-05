Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $35.99 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,127 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $35,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,741. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

