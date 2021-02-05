Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,715,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 294,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

