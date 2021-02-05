Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 7,401 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GPX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,926. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $232.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.